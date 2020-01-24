Today’s Birthday 22/1

Today’s Birthday, January 22: Australian bookmaker Bill Waterhouse (1922-2019)

Before the internet and corporate betting agencies, Bill Waterhouse stood tall as the biggest bookmaker in Australia and, at one stage, the world.

The racecourse betting rings were full of colourful people and Waterhouse, who died aged 97 in November last year, was the most colourful of all.

He said he never refused a bet and fearlessly took on legendary punters such as the “Filipino Fireball” Felipe Ysmael, the “Hong Kong Tiger” Frank Duval and Kerry Packer, who he claimed defaulted on a debt of more than $1 million.

After beginning as a clerk for his father Charles in 1938, Waterhouse was a lawyer and part-time bookie until the death of his brother Charles in 1954 and he quickly made the transition from barrister to bookmaker.

His form study was also responsible for the merging of two of racing’s most famous families as his daughter-in-law Gai Waterhouse revealed.

“Thirty years ago I rang him to ask him to go on a new racing show,” she said.

“He said ‘I can’t but I have a son who can’.”

Two years after the daughter of Australia’s greatest trainer TJ Smith and Rob Waterhouse were married, the union produced a daughter Kate and a son Tom who carried on the family business.

The name Waterhouse is synonymous with racing and gambling and not a little controversy but Bill wrote he had no regrets.

Bill Waterhouse became a household name with the Fine Cotton scandal in 1984 after the Australian Jockey Club warned him and his son Robbie off racetracks for having prior knowledge of the substitution of Bold Personality for the lesser performed Fine Cotton.

The Waterhouses were reinstated in 2002 by Racing NSW.

His colourful life included a divorce and a second marriage to the same woman, Suzanne. During his second marriage he continued to see Yuko Fujita, his companion while he was divorced.

Bill retired from bookmaking in 2010, leaving Robbie as the family’s only on-course bookmaker.