Today’s Birthday 24/1

Today’s Birthday, January 24: American comedian John Belushi (1949-1982)

This year marks the 40th anniversary of The Blues Brothers, a knockabout classic that forever cemented the cult status of the late John Belushi.

One of the founding figures of Saturday Night Live, Belushi co-starred with Dan Aykroyd in the musical comedy that featured cameos from James Brown, Cab Calloway, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles and John Lee Hooker.

The man who played “Joliet” Jake Blues would have marked the occasion as a 71-year-old, but infamously died from a drug overdose at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel in 1982.

John Belushi was born to Adam Anastos Belushi and Agnes Demetri, both of Albanian background, in 1949 in Chicago.

He was raised in the Albanian Orthodox Church and attended Wheaton Central High School, where he met his future wife, Judith Jacklin.

Growing up, Belushi and his brother Jim – also an actor – would listen to recordings by comedians including Bob Newhart and Vaughn Meader and both graduated from the College of Dupage in the early 1970s.

Belushi started his own comedy troupe in Chicago before he was offered a role in 1972 with Chevy Chase and Christopher Guest in a parody of Woodstock.

After working as a writer, director and actor for a comedy radio show created by the National Lampoon magazine, Belushi met Aykroyd during a trip to Toronto in 1974.

Jacklin later became an associate producer for the radio show, and the pair married in 1976.

Belushi and Aykroyd both starred in the first ever season of what is now known as Saturday Night Live, a comedy sketch series which saw them develop a range of characters including Jake and Elwood Blues.

Part of the show from 1975 to 1979, Belushi was in February 2015 voted the greatest SNL cast member of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

“Nobody embodied the highs and lows of Saturday Night Live like Belushi,” Rob Sheffield wrote.

Belushi also starred in the 1978 film National Lampoon’s Animal House.

But in 1982 Belushi, who had for years battled alcohol and drug addiction, died from an injected “speedball” – a mixture of heroine and cocaine – at age 33.

He was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004.