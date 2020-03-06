Today’s Birthday 6/3

Today’s Birthday, March 6: US basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal (1972 – )

No one had a more complicated public relationship with Kobe Bryant than Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal openly wept as he remembered his “little brother” Bryant, who perished in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in January.

Despite winning three championships together with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-02, the teammates didn’t always see eye to eye.

Their oft-tense dynamic eventually forced the Lakers to split them up, trading O’Neal in 2004 to Miami Heat where he won the 2006 NBA title.

Fun-loving O’Neal, a triple threat as a part-time rapper and actor, was caught on camera freestyling “Kobe, tell me how my a** taste” at a club two years later.

But Bryant had the last laugh and made sure to point out to reporters in the aftermath of his 2010 title win that he now had “one more than Shaq”.

They slowly patched things up after O’Neal’s retirement in 2011, but the star admitted that “people always ask about our relationship”.

He compared it to his friendship with fellow NBA great and TNT analyst Charles Barkley, someone O’Neal regularly argues with while talking hoops on Emmy Award-winning show Inside the NBA.

“You’ve got two strong-minded people that are going to get it done that way,” O’Neal said on a special TNT broadcast to commemorate Bryant’s life.

“(We’re) going to say certain things but the respect will never be lost.”

A teary O’Neal was left to rue missing a chance to joke with Bryant – whom he referred to as the “world’s greatest Laker” during the broadcast – at the five-time champion’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in August.

“We’re not going to say ‘ha, I got five. You got four’,” he said.

“We’re not going to be able to say ‘if we would have stayed together we could have got 10’.

“Those are the things that you can’t get back.”

The former Orlando Magic, Lakers and Heat star was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 as a three-time Finals MVP, eight-time All-NBA First Team member and 15-time All-Star.