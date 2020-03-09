Today’s Birthday 7/3

Today’s Birthday, March 7: US actor Bryan Cranston (1956 – )

Bryan Cranston reprised his role of a lifetime as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned meth kingpin, in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The 2019 Netflix film follows fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) on the run after White’s death trying to free him from captivity.

In a flashback scene to their early days as business associates, White and Pinkman discuss future plans once they sell a batch of meth.

White encourages Pinkman to go to college but their conversation is sidetracked when he forgets his former student already graduated.

Cranston was born in 1956 into a Los Angeles show-business family but was not raised to believe he could join Hollywood’s elite.

He and his two siblings lived a tumultuous life as their father, an actor, and radio-actress mother struggled to find work.

Cranston’s portrayal of White was partially based on his father, who lived a life of disappointment and missed opportunities.

The family fell apart in the late 1960s and Bryan and his older brother moved into their maternal grandparents’ home.

Cranston studied police science as a teenager and later worked in jobs ranging from labourer to marriage celebrant. He also worked in local theatres, taking any acting role offered.

He had minor roles in Seinfeld from 1994 to 1997, Tom Hanks’ mini-series From The Earth To The Moon in 1998 and Steven Spielberg’s 1999 film Saving Private Ryan.

But Cranston’s fortunes changed in 2000 when he was offered the role of Hal, the hapless but lovable father, on Malcolm In The Middle. He was nominated for three Emmy Awards over the show’s seven seasons.

Studios were still apprehensive to cast Cranston in other roles, though, believing he would be viewed as Hal.

But Breaking Bad’s creator Vince Gilligan championed Cranston for the lead and his gamble paid off.

The AMC show won universal critical acclaim, and Cranston held aloft the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for all but one of its six seasons from 2008 to 2014.

Having proved his ability extended beyond comedy, Cranston won a Tony Award in 2014 for Broadway play All The Way and earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2016 for biographical drama Trumbo.