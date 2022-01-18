Today’s covid statement by Nicola Sturgeon – when and where can you watch it?

Today’s covid statement from Nicola Sturgeon – when and where can you watch it?

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, will address parliament today, where she is expected to update MSPs on the current restrictions.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, will address Parliament later today about the current covid restrictions.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “cautiously optimistic” about the situation with the coronavirus in Scotland, ahead of a statement announcing any changes to restrictions.

The First Minister said the country was “in a better position than I feared we’d be before Christmas,” but she wouldn’t say whether she plans to follow Wales’ lead and ease Covid rules in their entirety.

Ms. Sturgeon will preside over a cabinet meeting before briefing Holyrood on the Government’s plans later in the afternoon.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Ms. Sturgeon may provide a timetable for the removal of current restrictions, such as those on hospitality settings and the scope of the covid vaccine passport scheme.

“I hope we’ll be able to follow the trajectory I set out last week when I make my statement tomorrow,” Ms Sturgeon said to the PA news agency when asked about any possible changes to the coronavirus measures. “But the cabinet needs to look at all of the up-to-date data tomorrow and come to decisions,” she said.

“Based on that data, we have reason to remain cautiously optimistic that we’re approaching the end of this Omicron wave.”

“That’s because people have responded admirably; they’ve acted in a way that has helped to limit the spread of Omicron to some extent, and we’ve taken sensible, balanced, proportionate measures.”

“As a result, we’re in a better position than I anticipated before the holidays.”

However, there is still a need for caution because the health-care system, for example, is still under tremendous strain.”

Her remarks come as the Scottish Conservatives have called for the repeal of most coronavirus restrictions, with the exception of face masks.

At 2 p.m., Nicola Sturgeon will give a virtual update to the Scottish Parliament.

The update will be broadcast on Scottish Parliament TV or via a live stream on Scottish Government social media.

Her statement was also streamed live on our Glasgow Live Facebook page, which you can view here.

Follow the announcement of the First Minister LIVE as it happens today.