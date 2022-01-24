Today’s earthquake in Haiti was a magnitude 5.6, just days after the country was rocked by a disaster that killed 250,000 people.

Today, Haiti was jolted by a magnitude 5.6 earthquake, just days after the disaster that killed 250,000 people.

A 5.6 earthquake struck Haiti just days after the disaster that killed 250,000 people.

On Monday morning, around 8.16 a.m., a terrifying tremor was reported.

The disaster was reported to have a depth of 10 kilometers and a magnitude of 5.6.

It’s unclear whether the shake caused any damage or if anyone was hurt.

In August of 2021, Haiti was struck by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed over 2,000 people.

In the Caribbean nation, at least 5,700 people were injured, with thousands more displaced from their homes that were destroyed or damaged.

The earthquake struck in the southwestern part of the poorest country in the hemisphere, nearly razing some towns and causing landslides that hampered rescue efforts in a country already dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, a presidential assassination, and a wave of gang violence.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was about 125 kilometers west of Port-au-Prince, and aftershocks continued to shake the region.

The earthquake occurred just a few days after the 12th anniversary of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, which killed thousands of people.

In 2010, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck close to densely populated Port-au-Prince, causing widespread destruction.

The Haitian government put the death toll at more than 300,000, while a US government-commissioned report put it between 46,000 and 85,000.

