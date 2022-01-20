Today’s LIVE Biden press conference – Trump slams’softball questions’ at the White House, as Joe’s approval rating plummets

DURING HIS PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE ON WEDNESDAY, FORMER President Donald Trump accused Vice President Joe Biden of selecting journalists to ask “softball questions.”

On Wednesday, the final day of his first year in the White House, President Biden held his first White House press conference in ten months.

During the press conference, Donald Trump claimed that Biden was reading the answers to “softball questions,” a phrase he has used previously.

“How come Biden chooses a reporter from a list, asks them all softball questions, and then reads the answer?” Trump asks in his statement.

Biden called on reporters from a binder for the first hour of the press conference.

Biden, on the other hand, began calling on reporters at random after a question from CNN’s Jeff Zeleny.

Biden laughed when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked why he was trying so hard to “pull the country so far to the left.”

Biden said, “You guys have been trying to persuade me that I’m Bernie Sanders.”

“I’m not,” she says.

He appeals to me.

Unlike Bernie Sanders, I am not a member of the Democratic Party.

I don’t consider myself to be a socialist.

“I’m a Democrat from the center.”

Biden spoke for nearly two hours, highlighting his administration’s accomplishments during a “year of challenges,” declaring “enormous progress” by his administration.

When asked if he overpromised during his first year in office, he replied that he “probably outperformed,” despite the fact that his popularity among Americans has continued to dwindle.

In the most recent poll from Morning Consult and Politico, Biden’s approval rating hit a new low for his presidency.

Only 40% of people approve of Biden’s performance, according to the poll, while 56% disapprove.

Biden’s inflationary strategy

According to an ABCIpsos poll, more than two-thirds of Americans (69 percent) disapprove of President Biden’s handling of inflation.

Only 28% of people think he’s handling inflation well.

Meanwhile, more than half of Americans (57%) are unhappy with his handling of the economy.

Republicans are strongly opposed (by 94 percent), but only a slim majority of Democrats (54 percent) approve, according to the poll.

Independent voters are divided on his handling of inflation, with 71% disapproving.

Jen Psaki’s departure from the White House is rumored.

Psaki announced her departure from the White House in 2022 in May 2021.

“I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year or about a year from now,” Psaki said on The Axe Files podcast.

The Biden administration was made aware of this, the communications expert told CNN’s David Axelrod…

