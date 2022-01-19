Today’s LIVE Joe Biden press conference – The president speaks at the White House today as his approval rating’sinks to new lows.’

Today will be Joe Biden’s second solo press conference as president.

According to his official schedule, President Biden will speak at the White House at 4 p.m. ET.

The speech comes on the last day of his first year in the White House, and at a time when his popularity among Americans is dwindling.

According to Morning Consult and Politico, Biden’s approval rating has reached a new low in his presidency.

Only 40% of people approve of Biden’s performance, according to the poll, while 56% disapprove.

Was Joe Biden a military man?

President Biden is a civilian who has never served in the military or in a conflict.

During his time as an undergraduate at the University of Delaware and at Syracuse University, where he studied law, he received five student draft deferments due to medical reasons.

He was classified as I-Y during a physical examination in April 1968, meaning he could only be drafted in a national emergency.

Biden did not serve as Vice President during the Obama administration because he was “disqualified from service because of asthma as a teenager,” according to a spokesperson.

Jen Psaki’s departure from the White House is rumored.

Psaki announced her intention to leave the White House in 2022 in May 2021.

“I believe it will be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year or about a year from now,” Psaki said on The Axe Files podcast.

The Biden administration was made aware of this beforehand, according to the communications expert, who spoke to CNN’s David Axelrod.