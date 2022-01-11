Today’s LIVE Joe Biden speech – The president will support changes to the filibuster in his speech on voting rights, as his approval rating continues to rise.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech today in support of changes to Senate filibuster rules, which have stymied voting rights legislation.

According to reports, Biden will say in his speech that it is time to choose “democracy over autocracy.”

Some civil rights organizations, however, are boycotting the speech, citing the White House’s inaction as a reason.

On the condition of anonymity, a White House official said Biden would support changing Senate filibuster rules only to ensure the right to vote is protected.

Senate Democrats can’t meet the 60-vote threshold on their own because of filibuster rules, which they can’t meet with their sliver of a majority in the Senate.

Republicans are united in their opposition to voting rights legislation, and not all Democrats agree that the filibuster should be abolished.

According to political data website FiveThirtyEight, Biden’s approval ratings have remained stable in recent polls.

Where is Biden giving his speech?

The speech will be delivered by Vice President Joe Biden in Atlanta, Georgia.

He will lay a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Rev Martin Luther King Jr used to preach.

What is the purpose of the boycott?

However, some civil rights organizations are boycotting the speech, accusing the White House of inaction.

The event will be skipped by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who is known for her voting rights work, according to the Associated Press.

Today in Atlanta, Vice President Joe Biden will deliver a speech.

During the speech, he is expected to support changes to Senate filibuster rules that have stymied voting rights legislation.