Today’s news about the coronavirus

1. A commission in Congress for Covid-19

Pedro Sánchez intended to convene the first meeting tomorrow with the political parties that want to participate in the “reconstruction table.” Throughout the morning, and before the meeting with Pablo Casado, an email has been sent from La Moncloa to the parties whose leaders or spokesmen want to participate in this first meeting. However, after the meeting with the opposition leader, from the Government it is confirmed that the format of seeking the agreement in a parliamentary commission as the PP wanted is agreed. This calls into question the format defended by La Moncloa and distributed this morning.

2. The contagions of 8-M

The head of the 51st investigative court of Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, rules out, based on a forensic report, that there is a “causal” relationship between attending a demonstration like the one on March 8 in Madrid for the Day of the Woman and get coronavirus, as reported in legal sources to ABC. The judge had requested this report in the framework of the proceedings that opened on March 25 against the government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco. He was investigating him for a crime of reckless injuries and another for prevarication in the wake of a private complaint against him for not having prohibited the holding of mass gatherings in the region, such as 8-M, knowing that the Covid epidemic was progressing- 19.

3. The contagion figures after the weekend

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, stated on Monday that he has gone from doing just under 200,000 PCR tests that were done in the last week of March, to the current 700,000 weekly, something they thought It was going to translate into a large increase in the number of infections, although, he said, it was not. “This forces us to think that if we do almost four times more PCR, we would have an increase in the number of patients detected, but the truth is that this has not been the case, and that implies that the incidence is falling more than we thought” , Has celebrated. .