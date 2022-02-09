Today’s Prime Minister’s Question Time: What to Expect as Boris Johnson faces MPs in a final battle to avoid a confidence vote before the summer recess

It comes as a powerful Tory donor warns that the Prime Minister has “passed the point of no return.”

Boris Johnson has only a few hours left before Parliament adjourns for the summer recess on Thursday.

For Prime Minister’s Questions at 12 p.m., he will be flanked by his newly tweaked front bench in an attempt to rally MPs after another tumultuous week in office.

Due to the Downing Street party scandal and Mr Johnson’s controversial Jimmy Savile slur against Sir Keir Starmer, a number of Tory MPs have withdrawn their support for the Prime Minister in the last seven days.

Here’s what Mr Johnson can expect today, just before the House of Commons goes on recess until February 21.

As Tory MPs consider whether or not to back their leader, the PM is once again facing a no-confidence vote.

I understand that up to 40 letters have been submitted thus far, bringing the total number of letters submitted closer to the 54 required to trigger a vote.

Caroline Nokes, Aaron Bell, and Tobias Ellwood are among the MPs who have publicly admitted submitting a letter to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee, in the last week.

MPs may choose to send their letter in private, meaning only Sir Graham knows the exact number of people who have lost faith in Mr Johnson’s leadership.

MPs will decide whether they have confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership if the threshold is reached before Parliament goes into recess.

To survive the vote and prevent another challenge for a year, the PM would need the support of 181 Conservatives (half of his MPs plus one).

If he loses, a leadership election will be held, and he will be forced to resign as the party’s leader.

The rebel Conservatives appear to be waiting until the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into lockdown-breaking parties is completed before acting.

This would give Mr Johnson a temporary reprieve, as he is unlikely to be removed from office before the end of the month.

The PM’s detractors grew louder this week as Mr Johnson was pressed to retract his Jimmy Savile slur against Sir Keir Starmer.

He has been subjected to a growing chorus of Conservatives who have chosen to publicly criticize him.

The following are some of the most recent comments:

