Today’s rain or snow will give way to a cold, overcast end to the week.

There’s a chance of rain in the forecast for the next few days, followed by cooler temperatures as we approach the weekend.

Showers are expected later today, according to the National Weather Service, with the likelihood increasing as the day progresses and temperatures drop, transitioning from rain to snow.

As we head into Thursday, there’s still a chance of rain, but winds are expected to pick up, with gusts of over 20 miles per hour possible.

As we approach the weekend, high winds will bring a drop in temperatures.

The overnight lows will be in the low teens on Thursday night, rising to only 22 degrees on Friday, and the weekend forecast calls for temperatures to be near or below freezing.

Currently,

A high near 42°F will be cloudy.

In the morning, there is a light breeze.

Tonight is a special occasion.

Showers are possible before 1 a.m., with snow likely by 4 a.m.

The low will be around 28 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to fall 90% of the time.

There will be less than an inch of new snow.

Tomorrow is Thursday.

Before 10 a.m., there is a chance of snow.

Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon, with a low of 24 degrees by 5 p.m.

9 to 13 mph winds, with gusts up to 21 mph.

There is a 30% chance of rain.

Thursday Evening

Partly cloudy, with a low of 11 degrees.

Wind chills as low as 0°F.

Winds from the northwest at 9 to 11 mph.

Today is Friday.

The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees.

6 to 8 mph north wind

On Friday Evening

After 1 a.m., there’s a chance of snow.

It’ll be mostly cloudy tonight, with a low around 9.

There is a 20% chance of rain.

On Saturday,

With a high near 26, it will be mostly sunny.

Saturday evening

With a low of around 15, the sky will be mostly cloudy.

Today is Sunday.

A high near 32°F will be partly sunny.

Tonight is a Sunday

With a low of 16 degrees, the sky will be partly cloudy.