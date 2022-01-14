Today’s UK weather forecast: The Met Office warns that fog will wreak havoc on travel after Brits FROZE overnight in bitter -3°C temperatures.

Today’s UK weather forecast: Fog will cause travel CHAOS after Brits FREEZE in bitter -3C overnight temperatures, according to the Met Office.

Fog warnings have been issued by the Met Office for parts of central and southern England until tomorrow morning.

The warning will be in effect until 11 a.m. tomorrow for the west Midlands, south west England, London, and south east England.

The Met Office warned that the majority of the UK had been blanketed in “dense” fog, with visibility dropping to less than 100 meters.

The Met Office has advised people to expect slower journey times ahead of the warning, with the possibility of bus and train delays, as well as flight delays or cancellations.

‘There are also areas of low cloud affecting parts of the UK this morning,’ according to the Met Office.

The freezing image depicts heavy mist and fog on the River Thames in Putney.

Earlier this morning, rowers and joggers attempted to make their way along the river.

The Met Office has issued a fog warning for much of England until tomorrow morning.

In some parts of the country, minimum temperatures are expected to drop as low as -3 degrees Celsius.

“Temperatures in the north tonight will be mostly above freezing,” the Met Office tweeted.

“A widespread frost is forming further south, where skies remain clear.”

In the north, temperatures remained mostly above (hashtag)freezing tonight.

A widespread (hashtag)frost is forming further south, with clear skies pic.twitter.com1WOAwS0ShL

“Friday is going to get off to a frosty and cold start for most,” the Met Office said.

“A chilly and frosty start to (hashtag)Friday morning in some areas, with any (hashtag)fog slowly lifting.”

“For many, it’s going to be a sunny day.”

In the north, it’s cloudier and milder.”

A (hashtag)cold and frosty start in some places on (hashtag)Friday morning, with any (hashtag)fog slowly lifting and many people enjoying a sunny day.

The north is cloudier and milder.

WeatherAware (hashtag) pic.twitter.comLcgfTBGmXC

On Saturday, there will be fog in the central and eastern areas, which will gradually clear.

Otherwise, cloudy with sprinklings of rain.

On Sunday, it will be much calmer, though there will be a few blustery showers in the northeast.

Monday will be sunny and dry.

