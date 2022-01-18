Todd Kupfer is Brianna’s father.

Todd Kupfer is Brianna Kupfer’s father.

In January 2022, it was revealed that BRIANNA Kupfer was murdered while working in a Los Angeles luxury furniture store.

Todd, her father, is speaking out for the first time about the heinous attack, accusing politicians of being responsible for his daughter’s death.

He spoke with Fox News on January 18, 2022, about his daughter’s daytime attack, blaming politicians for allowing criminals to run amok.

“Crime is truly on the rise, and there are a lot of criminals on the streets who shouldn’t be,” Todd told the news organization.

“We have a lot of politicians who have somehow forgotten about people and believe that the key to getting elected is to support the poorest members of our society and give them rights, and that this is somehow the answer to getting votes.”

He went on to describe his daughter as a “kind soul” who was “trying to better herself and the world around her.”

He went on to say, “She cared about people.”

“…We need to use [my daughter]as a symbol of what’s wrong and make sure that people understand that – because it could be their children next, and that’s an unthinkable price to pay.”

Todd’s personal life and occupation are unknown, save for his name and age.

Brianna died on January 13, 2022, after a homeless man stabbed her to death in Croft House.

According to Fox 11, she was discovered 20 minutes later by a customer, but she was pronounced dead on the spot.

Brianna was a 24-year-old UCLA graduate student studying architectural design and working as a design consultant at the store.

Prior to UCLA, she attended Brentwood High School in Los Angeles and the University of Miami.

The identity of the person who fatally stabbed Brianna is unknown at this time.

The suspect is said to have walked calmly down an alley after exiting the furniture store through the back door.

According to the LAPD, the suspect is a tall, thin Black male wearing a dark hoody, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark-colored skinny jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

Brianna was reportedly murdered just hours before flying from Los Angeles to New York to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) are asking anyone with information to contact them.

