Toffoli, Canucks rally to upend Habs in OT

Newcomer Tyler Toffoli scored 1:35 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks overcame an early two-goal deficit to earn their first road win against the Montreal Canadiens in more than eight years, 4-3, on Tuesday night.

Acquired from Los Angeles shortly before Monday’s trade deadline, Toffoli went high past Carey Price (30 saves) for his third goal in three games with the Canucks, who snapped a three-game road slide by improving to 4-1-1 in the last six.

Bo Horvat scored his 20th of the season and assisted on Toffoli’s winner, and Thatcher Demko made 37 saves in place of the injured Jacob Markstrom for Vancouver, which also ended an eight-game overall skid against the Canadiens.

Vancouver’s last win in Montreal came on Dec. 8, 2011. It could be a big boost for a club very much in the mix for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Montreal, meanwhile, dropped to 2-4-2 in its last eight.

Just 50 seconds into the third period, Jordan Weal got position in front of the net and broke a 2-2 tie by sending the puck past Demko.

Vancouver, though, tied it when Jake Virtanen flipped one by Price to tie the game 3-3 at 5:53 into the third with his team’s second power-play goal of the night, and 53rd of the season.

Paul Byron put Montreal up 1-0 with his second goal in as many games 5:59 into the contest. Max Domi earned the assist with his cross-slot pass that Byron buried.

It was less than two minutes later that the Canadiens made it 2-0 courtesy of a patented blast from Shea Weber at the right point for this 15th goal of the season. Weber has scored four times over his last five games versus Vancouver.

The Canucks woke up late in the opening period, though, as Horvat ripped his own shot from just inside the circle and past Price for a power-play goal with 4:03 to go in the opener. In the process, Vancouver star rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes registered his 50th point and sixth assist over four games.

Alexander Edler’s long wrister with 4:24 left in the middle period tied the game at 2-2.

–Field Level Media