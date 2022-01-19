Together Energy is the 26th energy supplier to go bankrupt in the current energy price crisis, affecting 176,000 more customers.

Together Energy is the 26th energy supplier to go bankrupt as a result of the energy price crisis, affecting an additional 176,000 customers.

According to i, a total of 2,334,900 domestic consumers from 26 companies have had their supplier fail since August 2021, with another 2 million in limbo.

With immediate effect, Together Energy will cease trading, making it the 26th energy supplier to close as a result of the ongoing energy crisis.

“The sustained increase in wholesale prices” for gas and electricity over the past year has made it “untenable for us to continue,” according to the green energy company.

Together Energy’s 176,000 domestic customers will be automatically switched to a new supplier chosen by the energy regulator Ofgem. Together Energy was 50% owned by Warrington Borough Council.

The new supplier will be chosen and customers will be contacted as soon as possible, according to the energy regulator.

Customers can switch to a different supplier at any time, but consumer experts warn that this will likely result in higher bills.

According to my calculations, Ofcom has shifted 2,334,900 domestic consumers from 26 companies to a different supplier since the energy crisis began last summer, when wholesale gas prices skyrocketed.

Bulb’s remaining two million customers are in limbo as the company is kept afloat by state subsidies, costing the taxpayer at least £1.7 billion, because no other supplier was willing to take on all of its customers at once.

Currently, a legal price cap on domestic energy bills prevents suppliers from passing on the sky-high wholesale prices to their customers, resulting in energy companies losing money as they are forced to absorb the cost themselves.

However, beginning in April, the price cap on domestic bills will be raised dramatically, with a new level to be agreed upon next month.

Annual bills are expected to rise by hundreds of pounds for the average household, from £1,277 to at least £1,891.

While the move will relieve some of the pressure on energy companies, it has sparked fears of a cost-of-living crisis, with campaigners warning that by the winter, the poorest will be forced to choose between “heating or eating.”

"Ofgem's number one priority is to protect," said Neil Lawrence, director of retail at Ofgem.

