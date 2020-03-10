Toilet paper stampede at Sydney Aldi store

Dramatic vision has emerged of hundreds of customers stampeding into an Aldi store and fighting over a new shipment of toilet paper.

The CCTV footage, understood to have been filmed inside a store in the western Sydney suburb of Guildford, shows an employee opening the doors before frantic shoppers flood in.

The wave of customers head straight for the toilet paper aisle and can be seen scrambling and shoving each other out of the way to collect the item.

Frustrated Australians lashed out at the shoppers after the vision was shared online, accusing the group of adding to the hysteria as supermarkets across the country struggle to cope with demand amid the coronavirus panic.

‘People that buy their groceries and toilet paper week by week can’t find any,’ one person said.

‘Insane. The most ridiculous thing is you’ve got hundreds of people crammed together… best way to spread the virus,’ another said.

‘If people stopped doing this everyone would be able to go to the shops and buy toilet paper. Have some consideration for the aged who can shop only once a week, people out there doing this are selfish,’ a third wrote.

‘That is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen in my entire life. People are just brainwashed,’ another said.

Aldi recently joined Woolworths and Coles in imposing a toilet paper limit as concerned shoppers rushed to buy the item amid fears of a COVID-19 pandemic.

‘To help improve access to toilet paper for our customers, we have limited the purchase of all toilet paper lines to one pack per customer,’ Aldi told Daily Mail Australia in a statement.

‘We ask our customers to remember to show kindness, empathy and calmness when shopping with us.’

Australians are waking at the crack of dawn to raid the aisles of Coles, Woolworths and Aldi.

An investigation by Daily Mail Australia has found that the best places to find toilet paper in Sydney include Coles at Pyrmont and Double Bay Woolworths, with supplies usually available throughout the morning.

The Coles store at World Square in the heart of the city receives an overnight toilet paper delivery. The best time to purchase there is 6am, when the store opens.

Waterloo Coles receives a loo roll shipment twice a day – one in the morning and another between 7.30pm and 11pm. The best time to buy there is 7am.

Other supermarkets across Sydney have one shipment coming in daily, but most run out within an hour.

There are now 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia after an additional eight people tested positive to the disease overnight.

The latest cases include a woman in her 20s who had contact with a previously confirmed case at Ryde Hospital, a woman in her 40s who recently returned from South Korea and a Victorian man in his 20s who visited Hong Kong.

NSW Health is separately working to establish how two women in their 30s and 40s and a man in his 70s were infected.

Two other cases are related to the outbreak at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care nursing home in Macquarie Park.

The locality has been identified as the epicentre of the virus in Australia, home to two of the three people who have died of the illness and more than a dozen active cases.

Two year 10 students from St Patrick’s Marist College in Dundas and a Year 7 pupil from Willoughby Girls High School were on Monday confirmed to have COVID-19.