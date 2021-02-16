Tokyo 2020 organizers announce five criteria for choosing new president

TOKYO, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Tokyo 2020 organizers announced five criteria for choosing their new president after the first meeting of a candidate selection committee here on Tuesday.

The selection panel, headed by Tokyo 2020 Honorary President and Canon Inc. Chairman Fujio Mitarai, agreed on the five requirements for the successor of Yoshiro Mori, who resigned last week over sexist comments about women.

The organizers announced in a statement that the new president should have profound knowledge of the Olympics, deep understanding of the principles of the Tokyo 2020 Games and the Olympic Charter, experience on the global stage, understanding of the overall background of the Tokyo 2020 Games and organizational management skills and ability.

“The committee will make its selection of candidates for Tokyo 2020 president in accordance with these five criteria as swiftly as possible,” it said in the statement.

The selection committee comprises eight members with an equal number of women and men. The NHK revealed that they are 85-year-old Mitarai, Japanese Olympic Committee president Yasuhiro Yamashita, Olympic hammer throw champion Koji Murofushi, deputy governor of Tokyo Mitsuchika Tarao, former women’s volleyball Olympic champion Yuko Arakida, women’s gymnastics star Rie Tanaka, Olympic women’s judo champion Ayumi Tanimoto and Paralympic swimming star Narita Mayumi.

Japan’s Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto, who competed in seven Olympic Games, has been regarded as a favorite to be Mori’s replacement but is “reluctant” to take the post, Kyodo news agency said. Enditem