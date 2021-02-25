Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto assures IOC “safety first” Games will be held

TOKYO, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has assured the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board on Thursday that the Japanese capital will host an Olympic Games that will put safety in the first place.

The 56-year-old former Japanese Olympic Minister admitted that the situation of COVID-19 is still “difficult”, and many people are still worried about the delivery of the Games. But she pledged that the Olympic torch relay, the first major activity ahead of the Games, will proceed as planned.

“The guidelines for the torch relay will be released on Thursday,” she said. “Safety must come first.”

Hashimoto, a seven-time Olympian who was named Tokyo 2020 president last week, told reporters after addressing the IOC President Thomas Bach and the rest of the Executive Board via video, “We will realize a safety first games so athletes can come to participate in the Olympic stage. There will be no doubts.”

She said that Tokyo 2020 had set up a gender equality promotion team which will be led by Sports Director Mikako Kotani and ranked just below CEO Toshiro Muto. Enditem