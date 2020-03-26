Tokyo 2020 to set up task force to address issues around postponed Olympics

TOKYO, March 25 (Xinhua) — Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020) will set up task force to resolve the issues arising after the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Tokyo 2020 said that the Planning Task Force, which will be officially called TBD, will hold its first meeting on Thursday at its headquarters, with president Yoshiro Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto participating.

Japanese broadcaster NHK said that the most urgent issues to be resolved are deciding the tournament schedule and securing venue facilities.

NHK quoted Muto as saying: “We would like to make the decision as soon as possible.”