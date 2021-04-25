Tokyo enters final stages of preparations to deliver Summer Olympics

LAUSANNE, April 22 (Xinhua) — At the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organizing Committee underlined that after the successful start of Olympic Torch Relay on March 25, they were fully focusing on the successful delivery of the Summer Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto and CEO Muto Toshiro said that they would strengthen the epidemic prevention measures of the Games and ensure that the Tokyo team was entering the final stage of preparing for delivery, and would host a safe, secure and successful Olympic Games.

IOC President Thomas Bach affirmed the work of Japan.

“Tokyo continues to be the best-prepared Olympic city ever. This was underlined by the information we got from the Organising Committee and from the Coordination Commission, which are closely collaborating at full speed to prepare these Games,” Bach said.

The Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay has now been passed through in 14 prefectures including Fukushima, Nagano and Osaka, with more than 2500 torchbearers participating in the relay. The Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee stated that the Japanese people’s responses to the torch relay were very positive. Enditem