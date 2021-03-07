Tokyo Olympic chief says withdrawn torch bearers are welcome back

TOKYO, March 5 (Xinhua) — Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said here on Friday that torchbearers and volunteers who had decided to withdraw from the Games will be welcome back.

About 1,000 volunteers have pulled out of the Games since its former chief Yoshiro Mori made his controversial comments about women and over 30 torchbearers, including dignitaries like star actress Takako Tokiwa, actor Rugger Tohru, former Japan international rugby player Yu Tamura, and star sumo wrestler Shoudai Naoya, have decided not to run the torch relay, due to start on March 25.

Hashimoto, speaking at her first news conference since taking over as the president, said: “First of all, we want the people will feel confident about the safety of our programs. And if you want to come back, we will welcome you back.”

The seven-time Olympian, whose given name of “Seiko” means Olympic flame in Japanese, said that running the torch relay is a “tremendous honor” and “great opportunity.”

“I am confident that as many people as possible will take part in the torch relay,” she said. Enditem