Tokyo Olympic flame to be displayed in Fukushima

TOKYO, April 1 (Xinhua) — The Tokyo Olympic flame has been handed over to Japan’s northeastern Fukushima Prefecture to be displayed for a month.

A simple ceremony was held at the J-Village National Training Center, where Tokyo 2020 COO Yukihiko Numomura handed the lantern containing the flame to Makoto Noji, director of the culture and sports bureau of Fukushima.

The Olympic flame, which was lit at Olympia, Greece on March 12, arrived in Japan on March 20. The torch relay, which was originally planned to kick off at J-Village on March 26, was canceled soon after the Games were postponed on March 24.

The flame will be displayed from April 2 to 30. Tokyo 2020 said that they have not decided where to put the flame next month.