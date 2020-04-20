Tokyo Olympic organizers cancel culture festival

TOKYO, April 20 (Xinhua) — Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games announced here on Monday that all four cultural events of the Nippon Festival due to take place this year have been canceled.

“Rearrangement of the Festival in 2021 is currently under consideration,” it said.

The festival, originally scheduled around late March to September 2020, is an official cultural program of Tokyo 2020, aiming to provide different opportunities for as many people as possible to take part in the Games.

The Tokyo Olympic Games has been postponed by one year due to the global spread of the coronavirus and will open on July 23, 2021.