Tokyo Olympic tickets to go on sale worldwide in May

TOKYO, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Spectators outside of Japan can buy tickets for the Olympic Games online from mid-May, organizers said here on Wednesday.

Japan’s Kyodo new agency said that the tickets will be made available to all on a first-come, first-served basis online.

Currently, only residents of Japan are eligible to purchase tickets from the Tokyo 2020 official ticket website. Overseas residents can only buy tickets from their country’s designated authorized ticket resellers.

But Kyodo said the organizers have not decided the exact date to make the tickets available worldwide.

Residents of Japan can apply for another chance to buy tickets via a postcard lottery starting February 20 for the Olympics. After that, the remaining tickets will be sold online as well as over the counter at ticketing booths across Tokyo.

Nonresidents of Japan can also purchase tickets at the ticketing booths.