Tokyo Olympics Athletes Village could be used as huge coronavirus hospital for up to 15,000 patients

The Athletes Village being built for the Tokyo Olympics could be used as a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike confirmed that the massive development on Tokyo Bay is one of the options being considered.

The complex will include 24 buildings and eventually house up to 11,000 athletes during the Olympics – which will now run from July 23 until August 8 next year after being moved back due to the pandemic.

And around 4,400 Paralympians are expected there with the Paralympics starting just over a fortnight after the end of the Games.

The development is expected to remain unoccupied with the Olympics delayed for 12 months – a decision which was confirmed last week.

‘[It is] one of the options, but the village is not finished yet,’ said Mr Koike.

‘We are talking about places that are available even today or tomorrow and checking a possibility one by one.’

As another alternative, he said that the Tokyo city government would buy a hotel to house patients.

Japan has reported around 3,300 cases of coronavirus with 74 deaths, according to the health ministry. Tokyo reported 97 new cases on Thursday with officials looking for more beds in the capital as totals rise.

The 5,600 units in the Athletes Village will be renovated after the Olympics and put up for sale but some have already been sold and almost 1,000 are on the market.

Occupancy was supposed to begin in 2023, and apartment prices are listed between £407,000 and £1.63million.

The Athletes Village is a joint venture involving 10 major companies and the city of Tokyo. The complex will be known as Harumi Flag and the developers include Mitsui Fudosan Residential, Nomura Real Estate Development and Sumitomo Realty & Development.

The group running Harumi Flag said the proposal to use the property for coronavirus beds was speculation and added the developers had not heard from the city.

The group also said Harumi Flag had not decided on its plans for the development in light of the 16-month Olympic postponement.

Olympics organisers face a challenge to ensure the Athletes Village and 40 sports venues are ready for the games next summer.

Estimates suggest the postponement will cost between £1.63billion and £4.89bn with most of the bill going to Japanese taxpayers.