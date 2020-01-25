Tokyo organizers happy with preparations for Olympic Games

TOKYO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games said on Friday that they are excited and happy with the preparation for the Games with the opening ceremony only six months away.

“As the Games draw closer, excitement is building throughout the city,” said Tokyo 2020 in a press release.

“With the Olympic year finally here, everything is coming together,” said Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya. “We’ve spent the last seven years working toward this, and now with just six months to go.

“We’re excited to see the pieces falling into place. From venues to volunteers to ticketing, preparations are exactly where we want them to be at the six-month mark.”

The committee said that all 43 venues – eight new permanent venues, 25 existing sites and 10 temporary venues – are complete except for the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, which will be ready in February.

It was revealed that at the close of the second phase of ticket sales, a total of 4.48 million tickets had been purchased by the general public in Japan.

There will be one final round of sales worldwide on a first-come, first-served basis, to take place this spring.

It said that people living outside of Japan are able to purchase tickets through Authorised Ticket Resellers (ATRs) in their home countries.

Approximately 80,000 people in Japan and overseas have been initially selected from 204,680 applicants to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Volunteer Program, and trainings have begun throughout Japan.

Tokyo 2020 said that they have done exceptionally well commercially.

“The total number of Tokyo 2020 Olympic domestic partners has reached 65, including 15 Gold Partners, 32 Official Partners and 19 Official Supporters, in addition to the 14 Worldwide Olympic Partners.

“Four companies are acting as Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Presenting Partners, the highest number ever.”

The Olympic Games will be held from July 24 to August 9.