Tokyo prosecutors secure fresh arrest warrant for ex-Nissan chief Ghosn, suspected accomplices

TOKYO, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Tokyo prosecutors obtained a fresh arrest warrant for former Nissan Motor Co. chief Carlos Ghosn for violating Japan’s immigration law by fleeing Japan while on bail and secured warrants for three possible accomplices who may have helped his dramatic escape, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Ghosn, who holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality, jumped bail and fled Japan for Lebanon via Turkey on Dec. 29 to escape what he called the “rigged” Japanese judicial system.

Ghosn fled Japan to Lebanon in breach of his bail conditions and under dramatic circumstances, possibly hiding in a large case used to carry musical equipment and departing on a private jet from Kansai International Airport, in Osaka Prefecture.

Prosecutors and police have been trying to determine exactly how Ghosn managed to fund and carry out the costly escape while under strict bail conditions limiting his access to phones, computers and mandating he stay in a surveilled residence.

Justice Minister Masako Mori has said the 65-year-old ex-auto tycoon left the country illegally.

Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Thursday also secured arrest warrants for three individuals believed to have assisted Ghosn’s daring escape from Japan.

Sources close to the matter named the three suspects as Michael Taylor, 59, who used to belong to the Green Berets, George Zayek, 60, and Peter Taylor, 26.

The team are believed to have smuggled Ghosn to a hotel in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, before having him loaded onto a private jet inside a large case designed for carrying musical equipment after helping the former auto executive to evade security inspections.

The three are believed to have known that Ghosn, under his strict bail terms, was not legally permitted to leave Japan.

Ghosn, once in Beirut, said Nissan company executives and politicians had been conspiring against him and he was left with no alternative but to escape Japan’s “rigged” justice system, as he did not believe he would receive a fair trial. He said he still was prepared to account for himself legally, just not in Japan.

As the saga surrounding Ghosn’s escape continues, Tokyo prosecutors on Wednesday searched the office of a lawyer who formerly represented the ex-Nissan chief prior to resigning from the case.

Junichiro Hironaka, a high-profile lawyer who had represented Ghosn prior to dropping the case on Jan. 16 after his client jumped bail, had previously refused to allow prosecutors to seize a computer used at the office by Ghosn.

On Jan. 8, Hironaka denied access to investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office who intended to seize the computer from his office, believing Ghosn may have used it in connection with his well-planned and strategically executed escape from Japan while on bail.

Hironaka at the time had opted not to hand over the computer of his own volition and did not allow the investigators to enter his office, stating that in terms of lawyers’ confidentiality, “we used the right to refuse seizure based on criminal procedure law, and asked the investigators to leave.”

Hironaka, however, on announcing his resignation as Ghosn’s lawyer said he had “nothing to do” with his former client and other lawyers also comprising the former auto bigwig’s defense counsel have also left the case.

Japan has been seeking cooperation from Lebanon in trying to better understand Ghosn’s escape from Japan.

Japan and Lebanon have no extradition treaty, meaning Ghosn, first arrested on Nov. 19, 2018, and facing charges of under-reporting his remuneration in Nissan’s securities reports and misusing company funds, cannot be handed over to Japan to face trial without Lebanon’s consent.