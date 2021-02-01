Tokyo reports 393 new COVID-19 cases as infections top 100,000-mark

TOKYO, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital on Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative total of infections to 100,234.

The daily tally dropped below the 500-mark for the first time since Dec. 28, with the most recent figure below 400 being reported on Dec. 21.

Health officials in the capital of 14 million said 133 hospitalized patients are designated as being in a “serious condition.” This is seven less than that was reported by the metropolitan government the previous day.

Novel coronavirus-related deaths in the capital have now risen to 894, the health ministry said Monday.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato warned that despite cases in the capital being on a downtrend recently, it was too early for people to lower their guards.

“We should be wary of the declining trend,” Kato, the government’s top spokesperson said.

“Although new cases have been on a downward trend since last week, we believe that it is still necessary to be vigilant,” Kato told a press briefing Monday. Enditem