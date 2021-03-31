Tokyo reports 414 new daily COVID-19 cases, 7-day average up for 19th straight day

TOKYO, March 31 (Xinhua) — Tokyo on Wednesday reported 414 new daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the capital’s tally since the outbreak of the pandemic here to 129,860.

The latest figure compares to 364 cases reported the previous day, with the jump in daily infections coming just more than a week since a COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted for the greater Tokyo area.

Local government and health officials said the seven-day average of daily cases on Wednesday stood at 360.7, which is an increase of 116.5 percent of the average for the previous week.

The metropolitan government’s aim has been to keep the figure below 70 percent of the previous week, although the figure has consistently remained above the government’s target and has increased for a 19th successive day as of Wednesday.

Of the 414 new COVID-19 cases in the capital of 14 million, the vast majority were aged in their 20s, followed by patients aged in their 40s.

The third-highest age category comprised those in their 30s, followed by those aged in their 50s, the local government and health officials said.

In terms of patients designated as being “seriously ill” and typically requiring hospitalization and the assistance of ventilators or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines, officials said the latest figure stood at 45, compared to 51 the previous day. Enditem