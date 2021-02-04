Tokyo reports 676 new COVID-19 infections

TOKYO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 676 new COVID-19 cases in the capital on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total tally to 101,466 infections.

The latest figure marks the sixth successive day that the daily tally has remained below the 1,000-mark and compares to 556 new infections confirmed on Tuesday, rising from 393 new cases reported on Monday.

On Tuesday, Japan said the state of emergency in place for Tokyo and other regions hard hit by the novel coronavirus will be extended by one month until March 7.

The state of emergency initially declared by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Jan. 7 will be extended for 10 of the 11 previously affected regions including Tokyo’s neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Aichi and Gifu prefectures.

Tochigi Prefecture will not be subjected to the extension and will have the state of emergency lifted on Feb. 7, as cases there have subsided markedly.

Under the state of emergency declared last month, bars and restaurants were asked to shorten their operating hours and close their doors by 8:00 p.m. and people were asked to refrain from making unnecessary trips outdoors, especially in the evenings.

Along with businesses encouraging their employees to work from home, large venues had spectator numbers capped, all in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

The government is also hoping that new laws, which will come into effect next week, making it possible to impose fines on people and businesses thwarting requests to follow the country’s measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, may help its plight in fighting the virus spread.

The laws, enacted in Japan’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday, now make it possible to slap fines of 500,000 yen (4,700 U.S. dollars) on COVID-19 carriers who refuse hospitalization, and penalties of up to 300,000 yen on those who do not comply with health officials’ surveys.

Businesses that refuse to shorten their opening hours and close earlier under the state of emergency could be fined 300,000 yen.

Businesses in areas not under a state of emergency but where anti-virus requests have been made by local prefectures, meanwhile, could be slapped with a 200,000 yen fine for non-compliance.

The revisions made to Japan’s coronavirus special measures law and the infectious diseases law to introduce the penalties passed the lower house on Monday. Enditem