Tokyo shares bounce back as Chinese stocks’ rise bolsters mood

TOKYO, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks edged higher Tuesday morning after recouping earlier losses as investor sentiment was bolstered by Chinese stocks trading higher, with the improved market mood here seeing a broad range of issues bought back.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 23.07 points, or 0.10 percent, from Monday to 22,995.01.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 5.06 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,677.72.

Pulp and paper, consumer credit issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.