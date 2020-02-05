Tokyo shares close higher as U.S. stocks’ overnight advance lifts mood

TOKYO, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday with investors’ risk appetite returning following a solid lead from Wall Street’s overnight advance, with the yen’s retreat also helping to lift exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 234.97 points, or 1.02 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 23,319.56.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 17.59 points, or 1.04 percent, to finish at 1,701.83.

The majority of industry categories closed in positive territory, with farm and fishery, insurance, textile and apparel-linked issues comprising notable gainers by the close of play.