Tokyo shares close higher as weaker yen lifts…

TOKYO, Feb 20 – Japanese stocks ended higher on Thursday as a rapidly weakening yen, which hit a near 10-month low versus the dollar overnight, lifted export-focused automakers, but the gains were capped by concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei average ended up 0.3% at 23,479.15, while the broader Topix added 0.2% to 1,674.48.

Both indexes erased most of their early gains on news that two passengers from the virus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo have died and 29 people were in a serious condition, analysts said.

About two-thirds of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished in positive territory, with mining , transport equipment and paper and pulp being the top three performers.

The yen dived to its lowest level since early May versus the dollar of overnight, providing a tailwind for Japanese exporters as a weaker local currency boosts corporate profits when they are repatriated.

Toyota Motor Corp advanced 2.8%, while Honda Motor Co Ltd rose 2.2% and Subaru Corp added 2.4%.

The Nikkei’s heavyweight SoftBank Group climbed 3.4% after the tech conglomerate said it plans to borrow up to 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) from 16 domestic and foreign financial institutions using almost a third of its stake in telco SoftBank Corp as collateral.

Seven & i Holdings tumbled 8.8% after Bloomberg reported that the retail group is in exclusive talks to buy Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Speedway business. However, Seven & i said the firm is considering acquisitions but nothing has been decided.

Elsewhere, Maeda Road Construction dived 8.4% after the company said it plans to pay a special dividend of 53.6 billion yen to counter a takeover bid by its biggest shareholder Maeda Corp. ($1 = 111.2400 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Aditya Soni and Arun Koyyur)