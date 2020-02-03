Tokyo steps up anti-terrorism efforts ahead of Olympics with multilingual campaign

TOKYO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said Monday it is stepping up anti-terrorism efforts ahead of the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics to be held in the capital and is asking foreign visions to remain vigilant.

Part of its efforts include a new poster campaign with a slogan written in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese, encouraging people to contact the police if they notice anything out of the ordinary.

The striking posters in the style of a “ukiyoe” woodblock print feature a “kabuki” actor with intense, staring eyes, urging people to call the “110” emergency phone number.

The new posters have been put up around major hubs in the metropolis, including at Shibuya Station, where a nearby giant screen also urges people to cooperate in the capital’s efforts to prevent terrorism.

Police also handed out flyers around the station, calling for cooperation from all.

The campaign is also aimed at informing non-Japanese that the emergency “110” number will connect callers to operators around the clock who can speak English and Chinese, police here said.