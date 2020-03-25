Tokyo Stock Exchange opens sharply higher after soaring Wall Street

A translator on Wall Street in New York on March 19. JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

Tokyo and Wall Street find colors

Indifferent to the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics that it had already largely anticipated, the Tokyo Stock Exchange started up sharply on Wednesday March 25, in the wake of the surge the day before on Wall Street and the marked decline in the yen against the dollar.

The star index Nikkei continued to climb in the first exchanges (+ 4.25% to 18,860.88 points), after having already jumped by more than 7% the previous day. The broad Topix index gained 3.9% to 1,385.13 points.

The New York Stock Exchange’s Dow Jones Index soared more than 11% at the close on Tuesday, its strongest increase in one session since 1933. US investors were full of optimism over the vote now deemed imminent by a huge economic recovery plan in the United States.

After two failures in the Senate, Sunday evening and Monday, Republicans and Democrats continued to negotiate to adopt this text, which could offer up to $ 2 trillion in aid to cushion the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the stocks, Chevron soared more than 22%, posting the sharpest rise in the Dow Jones. The oil company cut investment spending for the current year by 20% to $ 16 billion and has suspended its share buyback program.

Boss Michael Wirth assured CNBC that the group’s dividends were “Very reliable” despite the drop in black gold prices. American Express (+ 21.9%) and Boeing (+ 20.9%) also made very strong progress within the Dow Jones. The cruise ship Norwegian Cruise Line exploded by 42.2% and its competitor Carnival rose by 14%. American airlines also experienced very strong increases: American Airlines took 35.8%, Delta Airlines 21% and United Airlines 25.7%.

Strong rebound in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange at the close (+ 9.69%)

The Ibovespa index closed at 69,729.30 points, in the aftermath of a 5.22% fall and after two chaotic weeks. The Sao Paulo Stock Exchange followed the upsurge of stock markets around the world, invigorated in particular by hopes linked to the plan to support the US economy to counter the shock of the coronavirus.

The shares of the airlines, very affected by the health crisis, rebounded strongly, notably Gol (+ 16.88%) and Azul (+ 13.24%). The ordinary shares of the public oil company Petrobras gained 15.92% and the preferential 16.43%.

Oil rebounds with hope of a recovery in the US economy

Oil prices rose on Tuesday in a market anticipating a possible resumption of economic activity in the United States, which would be synonymous with rising demand.

A barrel of Brent North Sea crude for May delivery ended at $ 27.15 in London, up 0.4% from Monday’s close. In New York, the American barrel of WTI for May rose 2.8% to 24.01 dollars.

The previous day, the two benchmark barrels had already advanced after a particularly volatile session.

On the currency market, the euro is rising against the dollar

A euro was trading Wednesday morning around 1 am Paris time for 1.0792 dollars, against 1.0756 dollars Tuesday at 8 pm Paris time. A dollar was traded for 111.12 yen, against 110.31 yen the day before after the closing of Tokyo, a benchmark for Japanese investors. The Japanese currency also weakened against the euro, which was worth 119.94 yen against 119.61 yen the day before.