Tokyo stocks advance in morning on corporate earnings optimism

TOKYO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks advanced Wednesday morning as sentiment remained optimistic for domestic corporate earnings reports for the October-December 2020 period, although some investors hit the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 49.88 points, or 0.17 percent, from Tuesday to 28,596.06.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 5.54 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,853.54.

Real estate, pulp and paper, and electric appliance-related issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break. Enditem