Tokyo stocks advance in morning on U.S., Asian shares’ rise

TOKYO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks reversed earlier losses on profit-taking as investor sentiment was bolstered by U.S. stocks rising late last week on upbeat business activity data which helped send major Asian bourses higher.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 76.67 points, or 0.33 percent, from Friday to 22,996.97.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 3.58 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,607.64.

Machinery, metal product, and retail-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break. Enditem