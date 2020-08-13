Tokyo stocks advance in morning on Wall Street’s lead, weaker yen

TOKYO, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks advanced Thursday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight, with the yen’s soft tone underpinning sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 428.38 points, or 1.88 percent, from Wednesday to 23,272.34.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 17.65 points, or 1.10 percent, at 1,623.18.

Precision instrument, glass and ceramic product, and electric appliance issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break. Enditem