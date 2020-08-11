Tokyo stocks advance in morning on weak yen, hopes for U.S. stimulus

TOKYO, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks advanced Tuesday morning as a weaker yen helped lift the market mood following U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive orders to assist those who have lost jobs due to the pandemic amid hopes U.S. lawmakers will agree on a sizable virus-related stimulus package.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 380.66 points, or 1.70 percent, from Friday to 22,710.60.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 33.02 points, or 2.13 percent, at 1,579.76.

Real estate, mining, and iron and steel-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.

Markets here were closed on Monday for a national holiday. Enditem