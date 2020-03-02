Tokyo stocks bounce back in morning on hopes BOJ can stabilize market

TOKYO, March 2 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks bounced back Monday morning as investors took heart in the Bank of Japan pledging it will ensure market stability and join other major central banks in combating excess volatility as the worldwide spread of the coronavirus has rocked markets.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 234.91 points, or 1.11 percent, from Friday to 21,377.87.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 16.74 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,527.61.

Farm and fishery, service and real estate issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.