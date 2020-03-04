Tokyo stocks close flat on bargain hunting

TOKYO, March 4 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed essentially flat Wednesday in choppy trade as investors sought out issues oversold recently and snapped up bargains, while others offloaded issues on concerns over the global economic impact of the coronavirus.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 17.33 points, or 0.08 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 21,100.06.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, shed 2.62 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish at 1,502.50.

Real estate and information and communication issues led advancers, while bank and insurance-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.