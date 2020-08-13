Tokyo stocks close higher after U.S. shares’ advance, weak yen lifts exporters

TOKYO, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday following an upbeat lead from Wall Street overnight with a comparatively weak yen against the U.S. dollar propelling buying and sending exporters higher.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 405.65 points, or 1.78 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 23,249.61, marking its highest closing level since Feb. 21.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 18.62 points, or 1.16 percent, to finish at 1,624.15.

Precision instrument, electric appliance and pharmaceutical issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play. Enditem