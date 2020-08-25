Tokyo stocks close higher as other Asian shares gain

TOKYO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday supported by solid performances of other major Asian bourses after Wall Street rallied late last week following upbeat U.S. business activity data for August.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 65.21 points, or 0.28 percent, from Friday to close the day at 22,985.51.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 3.07 points, or 0.19 percent, higher at 1,607.13.

Machinery, retail and metal product-oriented issues comprised those that advanced the most by the close of play. Enditem