Tokyo stocks close higher as Wall Street’s rise lifts sentiment

TOKYO, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday as U.S. shares advancing overnight brightened sentiment and saw investors buyback issues oversold following a recent rout.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 163.69 points, or 0.71 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 23,379.40.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 7.67 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish at 1,699.95.

Marine transportation, mining and security-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.