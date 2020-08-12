Tokyo stocks close higher as yen’s weakness supports buying

TOKYO, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday as a comparatively weak yen supported buying, although profit-taking amid the holiday period capped the market’s upside.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 93.72 points, or 0.41 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 22,843.96.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 19.57 points, or 1.23 percent, to finish at 1,605.53.

Iron and steel, oil and coal product, and electric power and gas issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play. Enditem