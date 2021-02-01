Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain hunting, earnings reports

TOKYO, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday as investors bought on dips following the benchmark Nikkei stock index’s sharp declines last week, while robust earnings reports from domestic firms added to an upbeat market mood.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 427.66 points, or 1.55 percent, from Friday to close the day at 28,091.05.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 21.06 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 1,829.84.

Glass and ceramics product, nonferrous metal and metal product issues comprised those that advanced the most by the close of play. Enditem