Tokyo stocks close higher on eased concerns about turbulence, earnings hopes

TOKYO, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday, as Wall Street’s overnight rise helped ease concerns over turbulence caused by retail investors grouping together to take on hedge funds specializing in shorting stocks, with solid company earnings here adding support.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 271.12 points, or 0.97 percent, from Monday to close the day at 28,362.17.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 17.18 points, or 0.94 percent, to finish at 1,847.02.

Nonferrous metal, transportation equipment and land transportation issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play. Enditem