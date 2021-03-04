Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for approval of Moderna vaccine

TOKYO, March 3 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday as sentiment was underpinned by declining domestic COVID-19 cases and hopes for the possible approval this week of U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 150.93 points, or 0.51 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 29,559.10.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 9.69 points, or 0.51 percent, to finish at 1,904.54.

Iron and steel, nonferrous metal and air transportation issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play. Enditem