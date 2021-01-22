Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for stimulus under new U.S. President Biden

TOKYO, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index ending at a 30-year high on expectations for more stimulus measures under new U.S. President Joe Biden to underpin the pandemic-hit economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 233.60 points, or 0.82 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 28,756.86, marking its highest closing level since Aug. 3, 1990.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 1.06 points, or 0.60 percent, to finish at 1,860.64.

Service, information and communication, and metal product-oriented issues comprised those that advanced the most by the close of play. Enditem